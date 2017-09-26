Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - Perks Gallery

With the Nazi scourge right in our backyard, B.J. Blazkowicz and the American Resistance will be bringing the fight up close and personal in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Using many skills and techniques picked up during their campaign, they'll come up with some rather violent and efficient ways to kill Nazis and smash all their war machines.

During a recent hands-on session with the campaign, we get to look through an assortment of skills in the various upgradable Perks that can be applied to B.J. throughout the game. With several levels of mastery, each Perk can become more powerful as you learn to be efficient and skillful in your Nazi dispatching ways. Here's a list of all the Perks found within the Stealth, Mayhem, and Tactical trees.