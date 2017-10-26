Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - Beginners Guide

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a no-nonsense narrative-driven first-person shooter focusing on mowing down as many Nazis as possible. Between stealth, perks, dual wielding, and ax throwing, there’s a lot to think about when entering a hostile environment. There's also plenty of collectables and activities to accomplish between missions aboard the Evas Hammer Resistance, the main base of the Resistance. To help you better your chances of survival in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we've compiled 10 essential beginner's tips to follow.

For more info on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, be sure to check out our guide on everything you need to know about the game, and also our video on the History of Wolfenstein.