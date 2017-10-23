Which WWE Superstar Will Finally Break Asuka's Streak?

Out of everything that happened last night at TLC: Tables Ladders and Chairs, the most predictable outcome was that of Asuka's main roster debut match. Emma lost to the former NXT Women's Champion. But there's little shame in that; everybody loses to Asuka. She is currently undefeated in WWE singles matches; back in May 2017, she broke Goldberg's 173-win undefeated streak (Goldberg reached out on Twitter to praise her). And for anyone who's seen how hard she kicks and how utterly creepy her game face is, it's no wonder she managed it.

Here are the women who have the best chance of putting Asuka down for the count. Because all streaks come to an end; just ask The Undertaker. But it won't happen anytime soon, and when it does happen, it'll be on a massive stage. Empress of Tomorrow indeed.