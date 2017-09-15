What Would The Perfect Smartphone Look Like?

While Apple’s recently-released iPhone X looks really promising on paper, it’s not quite perfect. As of yet, there’s really no perfect smartphone on the market. With that said, we thought it would be fun to imagine what a perfect smartphone might entail.

We’re not going to focus on tech specs in this gallery, since processor technology is always changing. We’re also not going to get into a debate between Android versus iOS, since that’s largely a matter of personal preference. Instead, we’re going to come up with a wish list that’s largely centered around the quintessential smartphone design.