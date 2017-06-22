Unboxing: Ghostbusters II Board Game

The Ghostbusters II tabletop game has arrived. Originally launched on Kickstarter in the spring of 2016, the sequel to the 2015 game puts players in the role of one of the Ghostbusters, who have the task of cleaning up the city from ghouls and ghosts. The game supports one to four people and each mission can take an hour--or more--to complete.

This new game is jam-packed with miniatures, so we're diving right in to show off what's in the Deluxe Kickstarter version of Ghostbusters II.

While we haven't gotten into gameplay yet, we did get to test the prototype for this game last year. You can check out our impressions here.