These Dragon Ball Z And One Piece Statues From NYCC Are Amazing

New York Comic-Con may be over, but that doesn't mean the fun has to end. During GameSpot's trip to the Big Apple, there were so many cool booths on the floor, but one that caught our eye was Banpresto's, a company based out of Japan that makes amazing statues based on anime series. On display at the booth were detailed Dragon Ball and One Piece statues that any anime fan would proudly display in their home. Here's pretty much everything the booth showed off this past weekend.

