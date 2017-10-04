The Worst PC Ports At Launch

  2. Resident Evil 4
  3. Saints Row 2
  4. GTA IV
  5. Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition
  6. Bully
  7. Need for Speed: The Run
  8. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
  9. Splinter Cell: Double Agent
  10. Devil May Cry 3
  11. Metal Gear Solid 2
  12. Watch Dogs
  13. The Evil Within
  14. Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition
  15. Batman: Arkham Knight
While the PC is a great gaming platform that can deliver beautifully rendered games with high-end hardware, its potential is sometimes held back by shoddy ports of console games. We’re going to highlight the worst, most notable offenders.

In the following gallery, you’ll see ports that were locked at 30 FPS, feature low-resolution assets, game-breaking bugs, and more. While many of these issues have been ironed out over the years, either by subsequent patches or fan-made mods, let this be a reminder for you to do some research and check out PC-specific reviews before you dive into a multiplatform game.

