The Scariest Evil Movie Dolls Ranked
Created by Dan Auty on
The creepy, cursed doll Annabelle was first introduced in the 2013 horror smash The Conjuring, before getting her own spinoff the following year. She now returns in the prequel Annabelle: Creation, which hits theaters the weekend of August 11. But Annabelle is only the latest in a long line of evil dolls that have featured in horror movies over the years. Some walk, some talk, some just sit there--but they are all seriously scary. Let's count down 11 of the most frightening...