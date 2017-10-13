The Evil Within 2 Beginner's Guide: Tips And Tricks To Survive The Horror

Like its predecessor, The Evil Within 2 is entrenched in the survival horror genre, which means you've got to be constantly mindful of resource management and your overall performance. The game can be tough for newcomers, especially if you aren't used to the particular level of combat skill and observational habits it demands.

To help you take on The Evil Within 2's tense challenges and horrifying monstrosities, we've gathered 12 essential tips to follow. For a more visual take on what's covered here, watch the video version of this The Evil Within 2 Beginners Guide detailing all the things we wish we knew before starting the game.

Appropriately, The Evil Within 2's release date is Friday the 13th, and it will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Shinji Mikami, who directed the first game and is producer on the sequel, has said he is interested in porting the game to Nintendo Switch. Bethesda is already working on Switch ports of Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.