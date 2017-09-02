The Coolest Merch And Booths From PAX West 2017

A major highlight of any big convention is the huge amount of merchandise on display, and this year's PAX West is no exception. From special controllers to custom consoles and game-themed clothing, there's a lot to take in for fans attending the event. Whether you're there and didn't get to see everything or are simply taking in the event from home, we've compiled a gallery of the coolest merchandise, collectibles, and booths we saw at the event! Click through the gallery above to take a look at the best that PAX West 2017 has to offer.