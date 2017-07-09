The Coolest Dragon Ball Merch And Booths From Anime Expo 2017

This year's Anime Expo was filled with awesome Dragon Ball figures and booths. There were homages to the original series, celebrations of Dragon Ball Z, excitement for Dragon Ball Super, and of course hype for Dragon Ball FighterZ. There was even an escape-room like puzzle game.

If you're a big Dragon Ball fan and couldn't make it to Anime Expo 2017, click ahead to see all the coolest merch and more that the con had to offer. And be sure to check out gameplay of Dragon Ball FighterZ while you're here!