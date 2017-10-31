The Best Overwatch Skins We Want Brought Over From Heroes Of The Storm

Image 1 of 54
  2. D.Va the Destroyer
  3. D.Va the Destroyer
  4. D.Va the Dreamer
  5. D.Va the Life-Binder
  6. D.Va the Destroyerlisk
  7. D.Va the Spellweaver
  8. Goliath D.Va
  9. Goliath D.Va
  10. Spectre Goliath D.Va
  11. Devil Dogs Goliath D.Va
  12. Hazard Goliath D.Va
  13. Sharkmouth Goliath D.Va
  14. First Dragon Genji
  15. First Dragon Genji
  16. Iron Dragon Genji
  17. Steel Dragon Genji
  18. Master Dragon Genji
  19. Neon Dragon Genji
  20. Fallen Junkrat
  21. Fallen Junkrat
  22. Devilish Fallen Junkrat
  23. Hellish Fallen Junkrat
  24. Orcish Fallen Junkrat
  25. Warped Fallen Junkrat
  26. Cyberdemon Zarya
  27. Indigo Cyberdemon Zarya
  28. Cyborgdemon Zarya
  29. Golden Cyberdemon Zarya
  30. Restored Cyberdemon Zarya
  31. High Gravity Zarya
  32. Quartz High Gravity Zarya
  33. Cobalt High Gravity Zarya
  34. Crimson High Gravity Zarya
  35. Thunder Guard Zarya
  36. Spectre Thunder Guard Zarya
  37. Emerald Thunder Guard Zarya
  38. Ghost Tracer
  39. Amber Ghost Tracer
  40. Heatwave Slip 'N Stream Tracer
  41. Heatwave Slip 'N Stream Tracer
  42. Spectre Tracer
  43. Spectre Tracer
  44. Neon Spectre Tracer
  45. Amber Spectre Tracer
  46. Cryo Spectre Tracer
  47. Turbo Tracer
  48. Turbo Tracer
  49. Slipstream Turbo Tracer
  50. Hyper Turbo Tracer
  51. Hot Rod Turbo Tracer
  52. Soundblast Lucio
  53. Crimson Soundblast Lucio
  54. Amber Soundblast Lucio
Heroes of the Storm brings together characters from all of Blizzard's major franchises (Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Overwatch) and some lesser-known ones (The Lost Vikings, from Blizzard's early days operating as Silicon & Synapse). Each of these characters has a variety of cosmetic skin options, but not all of them come from the games that the characters themselves are pulled from.

Most notable are those for the Overwatch characters who have been added over the last 18 months. They have a wide variety of looks that you can't use in the shooter--and many of them are better than the options in Overwatch itself.

As such, there's no shortage of skins we'd love to see brought to Overwatch from Heroes of the Storm. Seven characters have made the transition from Overwatch to HotS, and almost all of them have at least one exclusive skin that's worthwhile. (All Ana has going for her are colorful versions of the Shrike skin available in Overwatch.) Even Junkrat, who was just added to the game recently, already has a skin that's arguably better than anything you'll find in Overwatch. Tracer, Zarya, D.Va, Lucio, and Genji are also represented.

In the gallery above, we're taking a look at the best Overwatch skins in HotS that we want to see come over to the shooter (as well as their various color configurations). Let us know your favorites in the comments below.

