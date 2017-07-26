The Best Overwatch Cosplay From Comic-Con 2017

Overwatch is among the many properties to have a big cosplay presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year. There was the first-ever (and quite impressive) Doomfist cosplay that was created in collaboration with Blizzard, but many other fans showed up to represent the other members of the roster.

In the gallery above, you'll find photos of some of the best cosplay at the show. Reaper, Solider 76, and D.Va are all well represented, but you'll also find Sombra, Lucio, Pharah, and many others. For more, check out our galleries featuring the best Marvel cosplay and DC cosplay from Comic-Con, as well as a downright silly number of fidget spinners that were at the show.