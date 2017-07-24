The Best Marvel Cosplay From Comic-Con 2017

San Diego Comic-Con has expanded to be much more than a comics-focused event, but that doesn't mean comics don't still have a strong presence. That's also true of the show's cosplay scene--there was no shortage of cosplayers dressed as various characters from the Marvel universe, from the X-Men to Iron Man and beyond.

In the gallery above, you'll find a collection of photos showing some of the best Marvel cosplay from this year's show. We also have galleries featuring everything from the first-ever Doomfist cosplay based on Overwatch's upcoming character to an astoundingly wide array of fidget spinners.