The Best Marvel Cosplay From Comic-Con 2017

Created by and on

Image 1 of 39
  40. More Image Galleries You May Like

San Diego Comic-Con has expanded to be much more than a comics-focused event, but that doesn't mean comics don't still have a strong presence. That's also true of the show's cosplay scene--there was no shortage of cosplayers dressed as various characters from the Marvel universe, from the X-Men to Iron Man and beyond.

In the gallery above, you'll find a collection of photos showing some of the best Marvel cosplay from this year's show. We also have galleries featuring everything from the first-ever Doomfist cosplay based on Overwatch's upcoming character to an astoundingly wide array of fidget spinners.

Image 1 of 39
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments