The Best Marvel Collectibles From Sideshow At Comic-Con
Created by Mat Elfring on
Sideshow Collectibles is known for its highly detailed statues and figures of characters from film, television, and comic books. One of the company's bigger properties is Marvel, from everyone's favorite X-Man, Wolverine, to the Incredible Hulk. Wouldn't it be cool if there was a statue of them fighting each other? Anyway, here are some of the coolest Marvel pieces from Comic-Con.
If you want to see the best of what Sideshow had to offer in addition to its Marvel goods, click here.
Load Comments