The Best Horror Films From The Past 20 Years

  2. 1997: Event Horizon
  3. 1998: Ringu
  4. 1999: The Blair Witch Project
  5. 2000: American Psycho
  6. 2001: The Devil's Backbone
  7. 2002: 28 Days Later
  8. 2003: A Tale of Two Sisters
  9. 2004: Shaun of the Dead
  10. 2005: The Descent
  11. 2006: Pan's Labyrinth
  12. 2007: The Orphanage
  13. 2008: Let The Right One In
  14. 2009: Drag Me To Hell
  15. 2010: I Saw The Devil
  16. 2011: You're Next
  17. 2012: Cabin in the Woods
  18. 2013: The Conjuring
  19. 2014: The Babadook
  20. 2015: It Follows
  21. 2016: The Witch
  22. 2017: Get Out
Over the past 20 years, horror fans have seen some exceptionally wonderful horror movies. We're living in a golden era of modern horror where filmmakers don't have to rely on witty supernatural villains spouting terrible one-liners while killing off their victims one by one. Now, both indie and major studios are producing memorable films that mix horror with other genres to create something unique and wonderful, like this year's Get Out, which won big at the box office.

We're taking a look at the past two decades of horror and picking out the best movie, year by year. Some years were better than others, but all of these movies should be on your watch list, especially with Halloween right around the corner.

