The Best Games of 2017 (So Far)

The Best So Far
  2. Gravity Rush 2
  3. Yakuza 0
  4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  5. Nioh
  6. Sniper Elite 4
  7. For Honor
  8. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  9. Night in the Woods
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  11. Nier: Automata
  12. Torment: Tides of Numenera
  13. Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  14. Persona 5
  15. MLB The Show 17
  16. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  17. Mr. Shifty
  18. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  19. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  20. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
  21. What Remains of Edith Finch
  22. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  23. Dragon Quest Heroes II
  24. The Sexy Brutale
  25. Little Nightmares
  26. Super Rude Bear Resurrection
  27. Strafe
  28. Injustice 2
  29. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  30. Endless Space 2
  31. Tekken 7
  32. Dirt 4
  33. Wipeout Omega Collection
  34. Steel Division: Normandy '44
  35. Nex Machina
The Best So Far

We're now halfway through 2017, and we've already gotten more fantastic games than we know what to do with. Ahead are the games exemplary enough to be considered some of the best of this year so far. By the end of the year, a number of these games could become candidates for 2017's Game of the Year awards. Click ahead to see what we’ve chosen.

Which games do you think will be good enough to be included in our Game of the Year awards? Let us know in the comments below.

