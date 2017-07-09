The Best Games of 2017 (So Far)

We're now halfway through 2017, and we've already gotten more fantastic games than we know what to do with. Ahead are the games exemplary enough to be considered some of the best of this year so far. By the end of the year, a number of these games could become candidates for 2017's Game of the Year awards. Click ahead to see what we’ve chosen.

Which games do you think will be good enough to be included in our Game of the Year awards? Let us know in the comments below.