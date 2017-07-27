The Best DC Collectibles From Sideshow At Comic-Con

If you're a fan of Batman, then the Sideshow Collectible booth at San Diego Comic-Con is heaven on Earth. The company, known for its highly-detailed statues and figures, showed off a plethora of DC-related merchandise, some of which is currently available on its website. Here are some of the best DC statues and figures we saw at the con.

