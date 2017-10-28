The Best Cosplay of PAX Aus 2017 - Day Two

Another year of PAX Aus, another year of freaking amazing cosplay. Check out some of the best costumes we saw at the show, give the cosplayers some love on their social channels, and be sure to come back as we update this galleries with even more amazing stuff!

Above image: Soldier 76 is ready to roll!

Instagram: the_lastchancer_cosplay

All photos were taken by Dan Crowd