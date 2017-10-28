The Best Cosplay of PAX Aus 2017 - Day Two

Created by on

Soldier from Overwatch
Image 1 of 27
  1. Soldier from Overwatch
  2. Joker from Persona 5
  3. Mercy from Overwatch
  4. Some Very Good Samurai Gear
  5. Roxas from Kingdom Hearts
  6. Carrot
  7. Cindy from Final Fantasy XV
  8. Jedi From Star Wars
  9. Fiona Beli from Haunting Ground
  10. Athena Mercy from Overwatch
  11. Morrigan from Dragon Age
  12. Drake and Sully from Uncharted
  13. Nun from The Conjuring
  14. Kratos from God of War
  15. Genji from Overwatch
  16. Junkrate from Overwatch
  17. Mercy from Overwatch
  18. Makoto from Persona 5
  19. Abominable Mei from Overwatch
  20. Genji from Overwatch
  21. Zarya from Overwatch
  22. Orianna from League of Legends
  23. Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy
  24. Geralt from The Witcher
  25. Reaper from Overwatch
  26. Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender
  27. Wrench x2 from Watch_Dogs 2
  28. More Image Galleries You May Like

Soldier from Overwatch

Another year of PAX Aus, another year of freaking amazing cosplay. Check out some of the best costumes we saw at the show, give the cosplayers some love on their social channels, and be sure to come back as we update this galleries with even more amazing stuff!

If you've already seen Day One's photos, click here to skip to Day Two!

While you're here, be sure to check out all our other great PAX Aus content on the hub!

Above image: Soldier 76 is ready to roll!

Instagram: the_lastchancer_cosplay

All photos were taken by Dan Crowd

Image 1 of 27
    •   View Comments (2)
    Load Comments