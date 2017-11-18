The Best Cosplay From Anime NYC 2017
Created by Tony Wilson on
You can probably guess exactly what Anime NYC is all about just from the name, but it is more than just anime--you can also spot plenty of manga and video game cosplayers on the show floor. These are the best we saw, from One Piece to One Punch Man.
If you're a Dragon Ball Z fan, there are a few shots here just for you. And if you're eagerly awaiting Dragon Ball FighterZ in January, you can check out our gallery of all the confirmed characters so far.