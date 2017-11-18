The Best Cosplay From Anime NYC 2017

You can probably guess exactly what Anime NYC is all about just from the name, but it is more than just anime--you can also spot plenty of manga and video game cosplayers on the show floor. These are the best we saw, from One Piece to One Punch Man.

If you're a Dragon Ball Z fan, there are a few shots here just for you. And if you're eagerly awaiting Dragon Ball FighterZ in January, you can check out our gallery of all the confirmed characters so far.