The Anti-Malware Guide: 9 Virus Removal Tips And Tricks

It was around this time a year ago that we posted several tips for removing viruses, along with preventative measures for avoiding future infections. All of that still applies, but what happens when you have a particularly nasty malware infection that manages to evade your best efforts to eradicate it from your PC?That's when you need to kick your efforts up a notch. If things get really bad, the only recourse is a full-blown reinstallation of Windows, but that should be reserved for a last ditch effort. Before you consider the nuclear option, try these next-level tactics we put together to remove even the most stubborn malware.