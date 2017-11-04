The 9 Strangest Gaming Urban Legends

The video game medium and its community are no stranger to weird rumors and stories that can slowly spiral into something more. From the early days of gossip at the arcades to the 24-7 cycle of communication on the internet, certain games have managed to latch onto our collective interest, pulling us into a deeper web of intrigue and suspicion that can blur the lines between fact and fiction. Because of this, several stories--some skeptical, and others entirely fictional--have added a level of scrutiny and mystique to certain games.



With this in mind, GameSpot is taking a look back on the many urban legends that have sprouted out from video game community. While some of these stories are hotly debated, and others have since been admitted to be an elaborate hoax or misunderstanding, the impact of these events have had--and what they've done to the gaming community--still lingers. Here are nine of the most bizarre and strange urban legends in gaming.