The 31 Greatest Things About To Happen To Your Xbox One

Microsoft wasn’t pulling any punches when it comes to E3 2017, making a number of important announcements about exclusives, backwards compatibility and a brand new console. Here's the best stuff coming soon for Xbox One gamers.

First: The Xbox One is getting an upgrade. Xbox One X supports full 4K UHD resolution, works with all Xbox One accessories and games and will give a graphics boost to older titles. The updated console -- the most powerful in the world -- boasts 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, an eight-core CPU and six-teraflop GPU, all while managing to be the smallest Xbox console yet.

Image credit: Microsoft