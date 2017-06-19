The 25 Greatest Things About To Happen To Your PS4

It was a big year for the Sony PlayStation at E3 2017. Here are all the best games and most awaited coming to the system in the near and not-so-near future.

The sequel to the popular intergalactic first-person shooter will *finally* include a single-player campaign mode. Star Wars Battlefront II focuses on Iden Versio (Janina Gavankar), an Inferno Squad Commander for the Galactic Empire. The story is said to bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Photo credit: EA