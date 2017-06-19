The 25 Greatest Things About To Happen To Your PS4

Created by on

Behold the future of your Sony PlayStation
Image 1 of 28
  1. Behold the future of your Sony PlayStation
  2. Star Wars Battlefront II: With even more heroes!
  3. Spider-Man
  4. Hey! That's Miles Morales.
  5. Anthem
  6. Assassin's Creed is going ancient
  7. Assassin’s Creed Collector’s Edition
  8. Far Cry 5
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  10. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  11. Shadow of the Colossus remake
  12. God of War
  13. Detroit: Become Human
  14. Call of Duty: WWII
  15. Madden 18: Longshot
  16. Destiny 2 (PS4 exclusive content)
  17. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
  18. Beyond Good and Evil 2
  19. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  20. Monster Hunter: World
  21. Days Gone
  22. StarChild
  23. Final Fantasy VX: Monsters of the Deep
  24. Inpatient
  25. NBA Live 18 exists!
  26. Gran Turismo Sport
  27. A Way Out
  28. Skyrim on PSVR
  29. More Image Galleries You May Like

Behold the future of your Sony PlayStation

It was a big year for the Sony PlayStation at E3 2017. Here are all the best games and most awaited coming to the system in the near and not-so-near future.

The sequel to the popular intergalactic first-person shooter will *finally* include a single-player campaign mode. Star Wars Battlefront II focuses on Iden Versio (Janina Gavankar), an Inferno Squad Commander for the Galactic Empire. The story is said to bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Photo credit: EA

Image 1 of 28