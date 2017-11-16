The 23 Most Insanely Messed Up Things That Happened On American Horror Story: Cult

Every season of American Horror Story is messed up in its own, special way, but Cult--the show's Season 7--might take the bloody cake. AHS Cult reached its psychotic finale this week, and some of those scenes are going to haunt our dreams for a long time.

It wasn't always outright scary, but Cult touched on some really deep fears that most of us have. And when it went there, it really went there. Some of those torture and murder scenes were legitimately hard to watch.

Here are the 23 most f***ed up things that happened in American Horror Story: Cult, starting from the very first episode.

Beware of spoilers!