The 19 Best Action Movies Of The 1980s

Action flicks of the 1980s were marked by ultra-competent, muscle-bound heroes who had a one-liner for every situation. It was inevitable that a few movies would try to break that mold. On the one hand is the ultra-cool Die Hard. And then there's Big Trouble in Little China, a film that asks "what if Kurt Russell was a dumbass?"

The opening scene of the film, in which Victor Wong's character Egg Shen talks about how brave Russell's Jack Burton is, was added to the film at the request of the studio financing the picture because they were afraid that Burton looked like too much of a doofus for people to get behind. But that's the whole point: John Carpenter has once again teamed with Kurt Russell, with whom he already worked on The Thing and Escape from New York, but for this movie, he flips the script. Burton is a fish out of water and is in way over his head from almost the beginning. He approaches every situation with the confidence of an 80s action hero but almost never gets the same result.

While some elements of this movie are probably problematic these days, it stands out simply for fully committing to making its protagonist look like a goofball.