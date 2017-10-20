The 10 Greatest WWE Moves Passed Down Through Families Like A Brutal Inheritance

If you watch professional wrestling long enough, you'll notice little allusions to prior events and prior wrestlers. And one of the coolest ways to call back to wrestling's illustrious history is to perform an older wrestler's signature move.

Here are 10 WWE wrestling moves with historical, familial weight. They've been passed down through families, from father to son, father to daughter, and uncle to nephew. They show love to the prior generation. They communicate the influence older wrestlers have on the young guns. And they elevate younger wrestlers, positioning them as inheritors of legacies bigger than themselves.

Which ones are your favorite? Let us know in the comments.