The 10 Greatest Cyborgs In Pop Culture History

More Human Than Human--that’s the iconic motto of the Tyrell Corporation in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece, Blade Runner. This simple phrase advertised the quality of the company’s biorobotic android product, better known as Replicants. The motto can also easily be used to describe the overarching concept of cyborgs throughout pop culture.

From the pages of William Gibson’s Neuromancer to James Cameron’s cinematic takes on cyborg-themed entertainment, the technological advancements of our society have mirrored the ongoing evolution of the cyborg. With the recent release of Blade Runner 2049, this has never been more relevant, so here are pop culture’s 10 best cyborgs.