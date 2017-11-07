Super Mario Odyssey Guide: Princess Peach Locations

Once you finish Super Mario Odyssey's main story, Princess Peach takes a well-deserved vacation and tours the Kingdoms you’ve visited throughout the game. If you find her, she’ll reward you with a Power Moon and give you some clues pointing you towards her next destination. While it's fun to figure this out yourself, there's a chance you might have trouble finding the princess. To help expedite your search, we've put together a guide detailing where she is in each Kingdom. Be wary, there are major spoilers ahead.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now for Nintendo Switch, and it's the latest installment of Nintendo's tenured franchise. You once again control Mario as he works to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. But this time around, he has the help of a new hat sidekick named Cappy, who he can throw at certain objects or enemies to temporarily possess them and use their unique abilities.

