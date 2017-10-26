Super Mario Odyssey Guide: 10 Essential Tips (Spoiler-Free)

It's been 31 years since Mario hopped onto arcade screens in Donkey Kong, and everyone's favourite portly plumber shows no signs of slowing down. His latest adventure, Super Mario Odyssey, brings him to the Nintendo Switch, where--once again--Princess Peach has been kidnapped by Bowser, and little ol' Mario needs to save the day.

Unlike the last few Mario games, Odyssey fits into the same gameplay mould as Super Mario 64 and Sunshine. It presents large, open areas and lets players hop, skip, jump, and buttstomp their way around in search of collectibles.

The magic of these Mario games is in exploration and experimentation; using your athletic abilities to poke at nooks and crannies to find secrets, and Odyssey is a game that certainly rewards that curiosity.

Nintendo has put in subtle little gameplay mechanisms that can help you on your quest to get Power Moons--both obvious and hidden. Some of these systems are explained in-game, but may be easy to miss, while others are left a bit vague. We've put together a collection of tips that'll give you a little leg-up, and get you skipping on your way to rescuing Peach.