Super Mario Odyssey: Everything You Can Control

New to Super Mario Odyssey is the introduction of Cappy, a living hat that Mario can throw at certain objects or enemies to temporarily possess them and use their unique abilities. There is a plethora of enemies and inanimate objects that Mario can possess. With so many to discover, we've gathered them all here for your viewing pleasure. Be wary; there are spoilers ahead . If you'd rather find out what you can posses yourself, then we recommend going elsewhere.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now for Nintendo Switch, and it's the latest installment of Nintendo's tenured franchise. You once again control Mario as he works to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. As a 3D-style Mario game, the emphasis is on exploration. The game sports a multitude of open sandbox environments to navigate, which are each packed with enemies and platforming challenges.

