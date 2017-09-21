Star Trek Discovery: Everything You Need To Know

Star Trek: Discovery is coming to CBS and the network's streaming service, All Access, on September 24 at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT. It's the first time in 12 years that Trekkies have seen their favorite franchise on the small screen, with Star Trek: Enterprise ending in 2005. Now, a new ship and new crew are taking off into space on a whole new adventure, and we're going to break down everything you need to know about the new show before its premiere.

Disclosure: CBS is GameSpot's parent company.