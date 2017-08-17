Sonic Mania's Obscure Sega Easter Eggs

Sonic Mania is a game packed with references to classic Sonic games and other Sega series. While some callbacks to previous games are obvious, there are a handful that go pretty deep into Sega and Sonic fandom. A lot of these references might go over your head unless you’ve been scouring Sonic fansites for decades on end, as many involve unused content from the Genesis games that fans and hackers have dug up from the ROMs and early game design documents. To help showcase just how deep the rabbit… er, hedgehog-hole goes, we’ve highlighting several Sega and Sonic references scattered throughout the game, ranging from mildly to incredibly obscure. You might be surprised at just how deep the inspiration for Sonic Mania runs!