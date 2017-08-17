Sonic Mania's Obscure Sega Easter Eggs

  2. Once You Pop...
  4. DAYTONA!
  5. LET’S GO AWAY!
  6. DAYTOOOONAAAAAA~!
  7. Club Sega
  8. Ode to Spring Yard Zone
  9. A Game Gear
  10. To Be This Good Takes Slogans
  11. Genesis Does..
  12. The Next Level
  13. Special Secret Stage
  14. The Goggles, They Do Nothing
  15. Victory Lap
  16. Bouncing Bunny Boy
  17. Bouncing Bunny Boy Reborn
  18. He's On Fire!
  19. Fireproof
  20. Rolling start~!
  21. Keep Rollin'
Sonic Mania is a game packed with references to classic Sonic games and other Sega series. While some callbacks to previous games are obvious, there are a handful that go pretty deep into Sega and Sonic fandom. A lot of these references might go over your head unless you’ve been scouring Sonic fansites for decades on end, as many involve unused content from the Genesis games that fans and hackers have dug up from the ROMs and early game design documents. To help showcase just how deep the rabbit… er, hedgehog-hole goes, we’ve highlighting several Sega and Sonic references scattered throughout the game, ranging from mildly to incredibly obscure. You might be surprised at just how deep the inspiration for Sonic Mania runs!

