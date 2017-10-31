Some Of The Best Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con 2017

MCM London Comic Con is the UK's biggest pop culture event, and with over 130,000 people turning up last year, it's closing in on some of the biggest conventions in the world. From comics to video games, anime and movies, it's the one-stop shop for all of your nerdiest desires. While walking around the ExCeL London venue, we snapped some of our favourite cosplays.

As well as an army of Overwatch cosplayers, we spotted characters from Star Wars, Mass Effect, The Witcher 3, and everyone's favourite bald hero, One Punch Man. Shaun from Shaun of the Dead is hiding in there somewhere too, can you spot him?