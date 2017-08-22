SNES Classic Size Comparison Gallery

The only thing better than getting hands on with the SNES Classic early is seeing how it physically compares with the NES Classic and other objects. Along with decorating an SNES Classic with a Pikachu and a Servbot, we paired the hotly anticipated retro console with other objects like the original SNES and a banana. We also took this opportunity to play hand model and tried to emulate Nintendo's official photo you've likely seen numerous times.

The SNES Classic Edition launches on September 29 for $80 and comes with 21 games, including the never-released Star Fox 2. Pre-orders in the US have not gone live yet but are expected to be available at some point in August. You can find out where and when you can pre-order a SNES Classic Edition in our guide.