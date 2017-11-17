Skyrim Switch Guide: 13 Beginner's Tips

Created by on

Roaming Dragonborn
Image 1 of 14
  1. Roaming Dragonborn
  2. Commit And Stick By Your Character Choice
  3. Freedom Is Fun, But Get To Whiterun First
  4. Accessing Amiibo Functionality
  5. ABS (Always Be Sneaking)
  6. Not A Thief? Steal Anyway
  7. Save, Save, Save Often
  8. Visit The Guardian Stones Sooner Than Later
  9. Remember, Fast Travel is Available From the Start
  10. Third-Person View Is More Than Just a Camera Angle
  11. It's Good To Sleep In-Game (And In Real Life Too)
  12. Horse Thief
  13. Smithing, Enchanting, And Alchemy Exist; Be Mindful Of Them
  14. Buy Training, Get Your Money Back
  15. More Image Galleries You May Like

Roaming Dragonborn

The Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim gives longtime fans a chance to explore the world of Tamriel on the go. However, it also provides newcomers the opportunity to experience Skyrim for the first time. The game's world is immense, and at times, the path to success isn't clear. To help equip you with the knowledge needed to survive Skyrim on Switch's early runnings, we've gathered 13 essential beginner's tips.

Skyrim is out now on Nintendo Switch. For more on how it fairs on Nintendo's convertible console, you can read our The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Switch review. Critic Kallie Plagge says it's "one of the best Switch ports currently available." If you're curious the game's Amiibo support, here are all the items that unlock when you scan a Zelda Amiibo.

The game was first released in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, before coming to PS4 and Xbox One in October 2016 through the Special Edition. A version of the game for the PS4's PlayStation VR is out now.

Image 1 of 14
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments