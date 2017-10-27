See The Exclusive Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Merchandise Available At The Pop-Up Store

To celebrate Final Fantasy's 30th anniversay, Square Enix is bringing a pop-up experience to London. From November 3 to November 5 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily), fans will be able to play various games from throughout the series, get Final Fantasy-themed mugs, and attend events featuring members of the Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT and Final Fantasy XIV development teams.

There's also going to be some exclusive merchandise available at the pop-up. Square Enix has shared details on these, as well as images of them for you to check out. The list includes a Play Arts Kai Final Fantasy VII Remake figure of Cloud Strife, as well as a couple of plushes.

For those interested in checking out the pop-up, it will be located at 21 Slingsby Place in London's Covent Garden. You can take a look at the exclusive merch available there in the following slides.