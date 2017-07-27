See The Dark Souls Series' Super Limited Vinyl Soundtrack Collection

Although the Dark Souls series is known for its punishing difficulty, memorable narratives, and somber worlds, the series' music has received as much acclaim as the games themselves. Across three titles, composers Motoi Sakuraba and Yuka Kitamura have expertly conveyed the dark themes and melancholic moods of From Software's series.

Now, Bandai Namco is making the soundtracks of all three games available for fans to purchase on vinyl. The nine-vinyl collector's box will be limited to just 2000 copies and available through the new Bandai Namco Entertainment store later this year.

GameSpot was able to take a look at the collection ahead of its launch and snapped some nice pictures. Check out the gallery to see more of the box, as well as the individual vinyl collections featured within it.