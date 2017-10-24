Saw Movie Series Ranking: Worst To Best

The Saw series is one of the most popular and successful horror franchises of all time. Made on extremely modest budgets, the seven films released between 2004 and 2010 have earned more than $870 million to date at the worldwide box office. The eighth movie, Jigsaw, arrives this week, and hopes are high that after a seven-year gap, the gory formula that made the franchise so successful still works. You can check out GameSpot's Saw story recap here, but which movies are the best? Here's our ranking of all seven films to date, from worst to best.