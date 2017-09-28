Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Breakdown: Arthur Morgan, Dutch's Gang, And Marston Clues

It's been almost one year since Red Dead Redemption 2's announcement and first teaser trailer, but Rockstar finally released a second look at the upcoming open-world western. Despite its short length, there were a multitude of narrative and mechanical details confirmed about the game. Here are 12 cool things we caught from the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.

Rockstar still hasn't announced a release date for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we do know it's expected to launch Spring 2018. It's coming to both PS4 and Xbox One; there's no word on a PC version, a possibility that Rockstar parent company Take-Two has declined to address when asked.