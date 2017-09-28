Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Breakdown: Arthur Morgan, Dutch's Gang, And Marston Clues
Created by Matt Espineli on
Red Dead Analysis
It's been almost one year since Red Dead Redemption 2's announcement and first teaser trailer, but Rockstar finally released a second look at the upcoming open-world western. Despite its short length, there were a multitude of narrative and mechanical details confirmed about the game. Here are 12 cool things we caught from the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.
Rockstar still hasn't announced a release date for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we do know it's expected to launch Spring 2018. It's coming to both PS4 and Xbox One; there's no word on a PC version, a possibility that Rockstar parent company Take-Two has declined to address when asked.
Load Comments