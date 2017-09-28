Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Breakdown: Arthur Morgan, Dutch's Gang, And Marston Clues

Created by on

Red Dead Analysis
Image 1 of 13
  1. Red Dead Analysis
  2. You Play As A New Character
  3. Dutch Returns
  4. A Silhouette Of A Living Bill Williamson
  5. Bonnie, Is That You?
  6. Varied Locations
  7. Hunting With A Bow and Arrow
  8. Lasso King
  9. Swimming
  10. Dual-Wielding Pistols
  11. Robbing Stuff
  12. A New Face
  13. Bears And Alligators! Oh My!
  14. More Image Galleries You May Like

Red Dead Analysis

It's been almost one year since Red Dead Redemption 2's announcement and first teaser trailer, but Rockstar finally released a second look at the upcoming open-world western. Despite its short length, there were a multitude of narrative and mechanical details confirmed about the game. Here are 12 cool things we caught from the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.

Rockstar still hasn't announced a release date for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we do know it's expected to launch Spring 2018. It's coming to both PS4 and Xbox One; there's no word on a PC version, a possibility that Rockstar parent company Take-Two has declined to address when asked.

Image 1 of 13
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments