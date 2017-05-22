Razer Blade 2017 Pics and Specs

Razer recently sent us its new 14-inch Razer Blade gaming laptop. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU clocked at 3.8GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,400MHz in a dual-channel configuration, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 outfitted with 6GB of VRAM.

Our configuration came with a 256GB PCIe-based SSD and retails for $1,899.99, but Razer also sells 512GB ($2,099.00) and 1TB ($2,499.99) variants.

We’re going to unbox it and walk you through more tech specs in the following gallery.