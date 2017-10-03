PUBG Tips: 15 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing

Things To Look Out For
  1. Things To Look Out For
  2. Use CTRL+T To Mute Voice Chat
  3. Gun Attachments Matter
  4. Never Forget To Check Your Firing Mode
  5. Grenades Can Explode In Your Pocket
  6. Cars Spawn In Set Locations
  7. Cars Offer Little Protection From Gunfire
  8. You Can Switch Car Seats In A Pinch
  9. Cars Have E-brakes And Boosters
  10. Putting Your Guns Away Lets You Run Faster
  11. You Can’t Really Hide In Tall Grass
  12. Clues Let You Spot Traps And Ambushes
  13. Hold Shift To Hold Your Breath
  14. You Can Ignore Pistols Almost Entirely
  15. Suppressors Are Amazing
  16. The Best Stuff Comes From Care Packages
Things To Look Out For

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a game that throws you into the deep end with almost no explanation of its mechanics and other elements. While learning the ins and outs of the game can be part of the fun as you become better, there are a lot of ways you can improve your play to make your PUBG experience more enjoyable.

We’ve got 15 tips detailing aspects of PUBG that aren’t immediately apparent upon your first time playing. These are things that experienced players know that'll help you get that much closer to enjoying a delicious chicken dinner.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds launched in Early Access this year and has been extraordinarily successful. Battlegrounds Creator Brendan Greene said there are no plans to raise the game's price when it leaves Early Access and officially launches. An Xbox One version, which is being published by Microsoft, is slated to arrive in the Game Preview program later this year, but it may not be exclusive to the console permanently.

