Prepare For Xbox One X's Release With A Look At What's In The Box

The Xbox One X is the latest in Microsoft's line of Xbox One consoles and is far more powerful than its predecessor. Formerly code-named Project Scorpio, the Xbox One X sports a higher-powered GPU, HDR and 4K resolution support, and a bevy of other hardware improvements. Microsoft touts it as the most powerful home console in the market.

We recently got our hands on a unit and have taken photographs to show what it looks like. Click ahead to check out some the finer details of Microsoft's latest addition to the Xbox One family of consoles.

Xbox One X releases November 7 for $500/500 Euros/380 GBP. Like the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X is designed to improve the performance of pre-existing and future games for the console. You can find a comprehensive list here.