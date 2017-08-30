New 3DS XL Samus Edition, Metroid And Samus Amiibo Unboxing And Photos

Metroid: Samus Returns is a reimagined version of Metroid II: Return of Samus that came out on the Game Boy back in 1991. It's set to launch on September 15 along with a special edition, which features sweet reversible box art that pays tribute to the original game and a 25-song soundtrack on CD.

In anticipation of the new game, Nintendo has released two new Amiibo figures and a new edition of the New 3DS XL system. Let's take a look at what we have here!