New 3DS XL Samus Edition, Metroid And Samus Amiibo Unboxing And Photos

Samus Edition New 3DS XL, Metroid and Samus Amiibo
  1. Samus Edition New 3DS XL, Metroid and Samus Amiibo
  2. New 3DS XL Samus Edition
  3. Top screen's backplate
  4. Bottom screen's backplate
  5. Opening the Samus Edition New 3DS XL
  6. Bottom of the New 3DS XL
  7. Backside of the Samus Edition New 3DS XL
  8. Topside of the Samus Edition New 3DS XL
  9. Samus and Metroid Amiibo two-pack
  10. What will the Samus Amiibo unlock?
  11. What will the Metroid Amiibo unlock?
  12. Samus facing off with a Metroid
  13. Samus facing off with a Metroid -- Part 2
  14. A closer look at Samus
  15. A closer look at Samus -- Part 2
  16. A closer look at Samus -- Part 3
  17. A Metroid breaking out of its tank!
  18. Squishy Metroid!
  19. Metroid and Samus together
  20. Will you pick up the Metroid and Samus Amiibo, or the Samus edition 3DS XL?
Metroid: Samus Returns is a reimagined version of Metroid II: Return of Samus that came out on the Game Boy back in 1991. It's set to launch on September 15 along with a special edition, which features sweet reversible box art that pays tribute to the original game and a 25-song soundtrack on CD.

In anticipation of the new game, Nintendo has released two new Amiibo figures and a new edition of the New 3DS XL system. Let's take a look at what we have here!

