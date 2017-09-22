NBA 2K18 vs NBA Live 18's Face-Scanning Feature

In both NBA Live 18 and NBA 2K18, players will be able to create custom players for the various NBA teams by using the in-game creator, or each game's face-scanning technology. Though each game's face-scanning tends to vary--mostly due to poor lighting, hair, and movement during the scanning process--often times you'll end up with decent results.

The GameSpot staff decided to test out what the tech from both games can do, and while it's largely improved from last year, NBA 2K18 still wasn't able to work well with everyone. Here's a quick gallery of the custom players we were able to make.