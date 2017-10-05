Middle-earth: Shadow Of War -- The Story So Far Recap

Set almost immediately after their last adventure, Middle-earth: Shadow of War sees the undead ranger Talion and his wraith sidekick Celebrimbor expand their arsenal of skills as they forge a new ring of power in order to dismantle the Dark Lord Sauron's influence. The scope is much larger than before, and in order to survive, Talion and Celebrimbor will have to form their own army of orcs, trolls, and dragons--forcing Talion to fight fire with fire to quell the evils of Mordor and beyond.

For anyone who hasn't had the chance to dive into Shadow of Mordor, here's a quick breakdown of all the key events in the first game, how they lead up to the next adventure, and where Talion and Celebrimbor's story fits into the broader history of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth. Moreover, we also have a quick look at what happens in the opening hour of Shadow of War, and just what the next adventure has in store for the undead duo. Of course, there are spoilers abound, so be wary of the road that lays ahead.

Be sure to check out our full review of Middle-earth: Shadow of War on GameSpot, where we dive into the epic new game set in the Tolkien's universe.