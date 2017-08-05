Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - All The Skills And Upgrades

Like its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War allows you to upgrade Talion's skills and abilities in a variety of ways. Aside from a handful of skills from the first game, the sequel features plenty of new ones to experiment with, such as Freeze Pin, which allows you to shoot a frosty projectile that can temporarily hinder a foe's movement. In addition, there are a variety of upgrades you can unlock for each skill that enhance your abilities even further. Click ahead for a closer look at all the skills you can obtain in Shadow of War.

Be sure to check back often as we update this gallery further with more information on each skill's various upgrades.

Shadow of War was originally slated to launch in August, only for it to be pushed back. It's now scheduled for release on October 10. Those who have played Shadow of Mordor will be able to import certain data from that game, including their top nemesis. When we tried the game out at E3, we found it to be much more challenging than Shadow of Mordor.