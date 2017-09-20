Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Tips

With 30 characters at your disposal in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, there are some tough decisions to make. How will you fill out your team of two? Will you go slow and powerful like Thanos and Nemesis, or quick and nimble like Spider-Man and Nova? Choices don't end there either. You'll also need to figure out which Power Stone fits your characters. Check out this quick character to guide to give you the basics on each character, along with their strengths and weaknesses.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

