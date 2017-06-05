Marvel Films: How Much Money Did They Make At The Box Office?

  2. The Punisher (1989)
  3. Man-Thing (2005)
  4. Punisher: War Zone (2008)
  5. The Punisher (2004)
  6. Elektra (2005)
  7. Howard the Duck (1986)
  8. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
  9. Blade: Trinity (2004)
  10. Fantastic Four (2015)
  11. Blade (1998)
  12. Blade II (2002)
  13. Daredevil (2003)
  14. Ghost Rider (2007)
  15. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
  16. Hulk (2003)
  17. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
  18. X-Men: First Class (2011)
  19. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
  20. Fantastic Four (2005)
  21. X-Men (2000)
  22. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
  23. The Wolverine (2013)
  24. Thor (2011)
  25. Ant-Man (2015)
  26. X2: X-Men United (2003)
  27. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  28. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
  29. Logan (2017)
  30. Iron Man (2008)
  31. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
  32. Big Hero 6 (2014)
  33. Iron Man 2 (2010)
  34. Doctor Strange (2016)
  35. Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  36. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
  37. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  38. Deadpool (2016)
  39. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  40. Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
  41. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  42. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  43. Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  44. Spider-Man (2002)
  45. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  46. Iron Man 3 (2013)
  47. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  48. Avengers (2012)
Because other companies own the rights to some of Marvel's properties, characters from all across the Marvel universe have been featured in twice as many films as DC. This includes characters from The Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more. Here are how all those films did in the box office, in order by worldwide totals, adjusted for inflation.

Check out how DC's films did at the box office here.

Box office numbers and information came from IMDb and Box Office Mojo.

UPDATE 5/16/2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's numbers and ranking were updated.

