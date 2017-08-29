Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Tips: How To Defeat Each Enemy

Like any good strategy game, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has a number of different enemy types to deal with, and each requires a different combat approach to take down. As you progress through the campaign, you'll face a wider array of enemies in some pretty challenging combinations. And each bad guy is slightly different from its counterparts depending on if you're fighting them in, say, the lush Ancient Gardens world, as opposed to the fiery Lava Pit world.

Using the right strategy for the job is the name of the game in Mario + Rabbids. Luckily, all you need is knowledge to take on the worst the corrupted Rabbids have to throw at you. Here's every enemy in Mario + Rabbids, plus the info you need to come out of any battle victorious.

